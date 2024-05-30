Cyclone Remal: 56 animal carcasses recovered

Carcasses of 56 animals have been recovered from Sundarbans in the wake of Cyclone Remal.

Till today, 5 days after the Cyclone hit Bangladesh, 54 deer and two pigs were recovered from the mangrove forest. The carcasses were buried at Kotka reserve forest area in Sundarbans.

Besides, 17 injured deer that were washed away were recovered and released inside the forest after primary treatment. Khulna region’s forest officer Mihir Kumar Doe confirmed this information to Prothom Alo.

He said that it is suspected that the deer could not swim to safer places resulting in their death as tidal surges reached deep inside the forest during the cyclone. The tidal surges reached up to 12 feet during the cyclone.