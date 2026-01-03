5 cold waves likely in January, including a severe one

The Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) has predicted four to five cold waves across the country in January in its monthly forecast.

The Meteorological Department releases a long-range forecast every month. In its outlook for January, it said two to three mild to moderate cold waves and one to two moderate to severe cold waves may occur during the month.

A mild cold wave is defined as a situation when the minimum temperature in an area remains between 8.1 and 10 degrees Celsius. When the temperature falls between 6.1 and 8 degrees Celsius, it is considered a moderate cold wave. Temperatures ranging from 4.1 to 6 degrees Celsius are classified as a severe cold wave, while temperatures below 4 degrees Celsius are termed a very severe cold wave.

The BMD director (acting) told Prothom Alo today that at least five cold waves may hit the country this month. One has already begun, and its impact may continue for at least two more days.