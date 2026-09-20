46 years of growing a greener future

Established in 1980, Bonayan has distributed more than 130 million fruit-bearing, timber and medicinal saplings free of charge across Bangladesh over the past four and a half decades.

Building on this legacy, the programme plans to distribute 5 million saplings nationwide this year, supporting efforts to increase the country’s tree-to-land ratio and strengthen environmental resilience.

Today, Bonayan operates through a network of 19 nurseries across the country, producing a diverse range of saplings suited to local conditions.

A defining feature of the programme is its 70:30 species composition strategy, combining fast-growing timber species with native and medicinal trees.