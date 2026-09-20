46 years of growing a greener future
As Bangladesh continues to confront the growing impacts of climate change such as cyclones, floods and heatwaves, the need for large-scale tree plantation and biodiversity conservation has never been more critical.
For the past 46 years, Bonayan, one of the country's largest private sector-supported sapling distribution initiatives, has remained committed to restoring ecosystems, expanding green cover and contributing to create a more climate-resilient Bangladesh.
Established in 1980, Bonayan has distributed more than 130 million fruit-bearing, timber and medicinal saplings free of charge across Bangladesh over the past four and a half decades.
Building on this legacy, the programme plans to distribute 5 million saplings nationwide this year, supporting efforts to increase the country’s tree-to-land ratio and strengthen environmental resilience.
Today, Bonayan operates through a network of 19 nurseries across the country, producing a diverse range of saplings suited to local conditions.
A defining feature of the programme is its 70:30 species composition strategy, combining fast-growing timber species with native and medicinal trees.
Over the past 46 years, Bonayan has supported farmers, local communities, government institutions and civil society organisations nationwide.
The programme has also established 119 medicinal gardens, improving community access to traditional medicinal plants.
Through planned sapling distribution and plantation activities along roadsides, community spaces and environmentally sensitive areas, Bonayan continues to expand Bangladesh's green cover while fostering environmental stewardship through community participation.
In recognition of its long-standing contribution to environmental conservation and sustainable development, Bonayan has received numerous national and international accolades, including the prestigious Prime Minister's National Award for tree plantation on five occasions.
Ahmed Raihan Ahsanullah, spokesperson for Bonayan, said, "Bonayan's 46-year journey represents both a significant achievement and a continuing responsibility. As the impacts of climate change continue to intensify, initiatives that encourage tree plantation have become more important than ever. For 46 years, Bonayan has been distributing saplings free of charge across Bangladesh. This year, we plan to distribute 5 million saplings across the country to support efforts to increase the tree-to-land ratio and contribute to a greener, more resilient Bangladesh. We remain committed to working with communities and stakeholders to strengthen ecosystem restoration and create a sustainable future for generations to come.”