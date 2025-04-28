Dhaka’s rooftop restaurants worsen heat wave risk

The existing building construction regulations do not have any rules for constructing large structures on building rooftops. The regulations state that appropriate arrangements for collecting and using rainwater falling on the roof are an integral part of the building. It is mentioned that if the main building is larger than 500 square meters, there must be a system for reusing the rainwater collected on the roof and sending the water underground. The Bangladesh National Building Code (BNBC) also does not have any guidelines regarding the construction of restaurants on the rooftops of multi-storied buildings. However, there is a mandatory requirement to obtain a usage or occupancy certificate for using the building.

Meanwhile, the Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) has encouraged the use of building rooftops in a manner consistent with the characteristics of open spaces. The DNCC has a provision for a 10 percent property tax waiver if arrangements are made for rainwater to fall directly on the roof, planting trees or creating rooftop gardens, seating areas, swings, and open canopies.

Urban planners and architects say that the rooftops of multi-storied buildings can be used as disaster refuge areas. Residents can be rescued from there by helicopter or other means. Therefore, it is suitable for keeping it open or creating rooftop gardens.

Architect Iqbal Habib told Prothom Alo, “If a fire breaks out in a building or if there is a risk of collapse, people take shelter on the roof. From there, trapped people are rescued using ladders or helicopters. If there is a restaurant on that roof and a fire starts from the stove, it can become a cause of danger not only for that building but also for the surrounding buildings.”