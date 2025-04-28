Dhaka’s rooftop restaurants worsen heat wave risk
In recent years, Dhaka’s residents have increasingly flocked to rooftop restaurants with open-air settings, seeking a unique escape to socialise with family and friends or enjoy some quiet leisure time. These venues have become a popular recreational retreat in the otherwise congested capital.
However, none of the roughly 200 privately-run rooftop restaurants in Dhaka have obtained proper approval. This has raised significant concerns among environmentalists and the Rajdhani Unnayan Kartripakkha (RAJUK). The high temperatures from rooftop cooking and the use of flammable, plastic-based materials for decoration dramatically increase the risk of fires, which could spread to the building and surrounding structures.
RAJUK has already demolished several rooftop restaurants due to safety and legal concerns. Despite this, the number of such establishments continues to grow, with operators ignoring regulations and approval requirements. Even rooftops of government buildings have not escaped this trend.
A World Bank study suggests that rooftop gardens on Dhaka's multi-storied buildings could serve as a significant alternative in reducing the intense heat waves caused by climate change. Instead, these rooftops are being transformed into potential fire hazards. Consequently, the very spaces that could help combat rising temperatures are now contributing to the city's heat problem.
According to Rajuk officials, the organisation faces considerable pressure when taking action against these restaurants. The Directorate of Fire Service and Civil Defence has characterised rooftop restaurants in Dhaka as "a boil on a wound" for the megacity.
No RAJUK approval
On 29 February last year, a fire broke out at Green Cozy Cottage, located on Bailey Road in the capital. Following this incident, RAJUK held a discussion meeting on 5 March. Based on the decisions made during the meeting, officials from the 24 sub-zones under RAJUK’s 8 zones were instructed to prepare, by 21 March, a list of restaurants operating according to approved designs and those deviating from them.
In response to the directive, by May of last year, officials from 12 of RAJUK’s 24 sub-zones submitted their lists to the Director of Development Control-1. This list has since been obtained by Prothom Alo. Analysis of the data reveals that officials inspected a total of 819 restaurants within the designated time frame, including 25 rooftop restaurants. All rooftop establishments were found to be operating illegally, and the officials recommended appropriate action against them.
Using RAJUK’s list, along with Google Maps and the mobile application Restaurant Locator, it was further determined that there are over 200 rooftop restaurants across Dhaka city. After obtaining the list, this Prothom Alo reporter visited at least 15 rooftop restaurants located in Uttara, Mirpur, Dhanmondi, Agargaon, Gulshan, and Savar.
During these visits, it was observed that restaurant owners have utilised the rooftops of multi-storied buildings at several prominent locations across the capital to establish their businesses. Cooking equipment has been installed on portions of these rooftops, where Bengali, Thai, and Chinese food is prepared at high temperatures for 11 to 12 hours each day.
Some establishments feature small air-conditioned seating areas, constructed with tin or other artificial materials and enclosed with glass on one side. The remaining rooftop spaces are typically decorated with plastic furniture, wooden and bamboo structures, and potted plants. On average, food is prepared daily for no fewer than 100 patrons, with the volume of cooking increasing by one and a half to three times on holidays.
Ashraful Islam, Chief Town Planner (ongoing charge) of RAJUK, told Prothom Alo, "Ninety-nine percent of the rooftop restaurants established on multi-storied buildings in the capital are unauthorised; RAJUK has not granted approval for any of these establishments. These restaurants have been constructed and are being operated at the owners' discretion, without following due process. We have conducted drives against several rooftop restaurants, resulting in their closure. Gradually, the remaining establishments will be inspected, and necessary action will be taken."
Ashraful Islam also noted that RAJUK faces considerable pressure when taking action against these illegal restaurants. He emphasised that responsibility for their continued operation lies not only with the restaurant and building owners but also with the patrons who frequent these establishments.
Not in the regulations
The existing building construction regulations do not have any rules for constructing large structures on building rooftops. The regulations state that appropriate arrangements for collecting and using rainwater falling on the roof are an integral part of the building. It is mentioned that if the main building is larger than 500 square meters, there must be a system for reusing the rainwater collected on the roof and sending the water underground. The Bangladesh National Building Code (BNBC) also does not have any guidelines regarding the construction of restaurants on the rooftops of multi-storied buildings. However, there is a mandatory requirement to obtain a usage or occupancy certificate for using the building.
Meanwhile, the Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) has encouraged the use of building rooftops in a manner consistent with the characteristics of open spaces. The DNCC has a provision for a 10 percent property tax waiver if arrangements are made for rainwater to fall directly on the roof, planting trees or creating rooftop gardens, seating areas, swings, and open canopies.
Urban planners and architects say that the rooftops of multi-storied buildings can be used as disaster refuge areas. Residents can be rescued from there by helicopter or other means. Therefore, it is suitable for keeping it open or creating rooftop gardens.
Architect Iqbal Habib told Prothom Alo, “If a fire breaks out in a building or if there is a risk of collapse, people take shelter on the roof. From there, trapped people are rescued using ladders or helicopters. If there is a restaurant on that roof and a fire starts from the stove, it can become a cause of danger not only for that building but also for the surrounding buildings.”
Increasing risk of fire
The Fire Service and Civil Defence Directorate has not issued fire safety certificates to any rooftop restaurant in the capital. According to the Directorate, a few rooftop restaurants were granted licenses several years ago; however, considering the heightened risk, their renewal applications were later rejected. Currently, the issuance of fire safety certificates to rooftop restaurants remains suspended.
As a result, these establishments are considered to be at significant risk of fire, according to Shahjahan Sikder, acting officer of the Fire Service and Civil Defence Directorate’s media cell. He told Prothom Alo that in a densely populated city like Dhaka, keeping building rooftops open is crucial, as they can serve as shelter during emergencies. The construction of restaurants on rooftops, he said, significantly increases fire hazards.
Fire incidents involving rooftop restaurants are not uncommon in neighboring India.
On 15 April last year, a fire destroyed the rooftop restaurant 'Machan' in Indore. Prior to that, on 19 October, a fire broke out at 'Mudpipe,' a rooftop restaurant in Bangalore. In 2022, Pune experienced a similar incident, and in 2017, a fire at a rooftop restaurant in Mumbai claimed 14 lives. Fire incidents in restaurants across Bangladesh are also frequent.
Ali Ahmed Khan, former Director General of the Fire Service and Civil Defence Directorate, told Prothom Alo that Bangladeshi restaurant kitchens are often outdated, which is why fire safety certificates are not issued. He added that rooftop restaurants are at even greater risk as they are often constructed without adhering to proper regulations. However, he noted that it is possible to establish safe rooftop restaurants if international standards are followed.
Over 200 restaurants
No government or private organisation currently maintains a comprehensive list of rooftop restaurants operating in the capital. However, an analysis of RAJUK’s data, combined with information from Google Maps and the Restaurant Locator mobile application, has identified more than 200 rooftop restaurants.
The Bangladesh Restaurant Owners Association also estimates that the number of rooftop restaurants does not exceed 200. However, the association acknowledged that the figure is steadily increasing due to rising demand from city residents. Imran Hasan, Secretary General of the association, told Prothom Alo that not all rooftop restaurants are registered with their organisation, noting that many operate independently through private initiatives.
Restaurants in govt. buildings too
On 3 January 2021, a rooftop restaurant opened at the Bangladesh Parjatan Corporation (Bangladesh Tourism Corporation) building in Agargaon, Dhaka. Spanning 6,500 square feet, the restaurant seats 150 guests and offers a buffet service for up to 300 people.
The Tourism Corporation claims the restaurant was built in line with a design approved by the Department of Architecture. Mahmud Kabir, Director of Planning and Construction, told Prothom Alo that a large portion of the rooftop remains open and that all necessary safety measures have been implemented. However, despite repeated requests, he failed to provide any documents to verify these claims.
Several demolished
On 4 March of last year, a High Court bench led by Justice Naima Haider raised concerns about the rapid expansion of rooftop restaurants. The Court remarked, "We are surprised by the way rooftop restaurants are appearing one after another. They are simply installing a fan and beginning operations."
That same day, RAJUK demolished the Retro Rooftop Restaurant located on the rooftop of the Gausia Twin Peak building on Satmasjid Road in Dhanmondi. Although the approved building design indicated that the rooftop was to remain open, a restaurant had been constructed there, prompting its demolition.
In addition to this, RAJUK, in collaboration with the two Dhaka city corporations, the Dhaka district administration, and other government agencies, has shut down and demolished more than 40 restaurants, including two others in the Twin Peak building on Satmasjid Road.
What studies say
A 2020 World Bank study found that rooftop gardens on multi-storied buildings in Dhaka significantly help reduce both building and surrounding surface temperatures. The research highlighted that rooftops with vegetation recorded considerably lower surface temperatures, contributing to a cooler surrounding environment, reducing indoor heat, lowering electricity consumption, and promoting a more comfortable living experience.
Researchers emphasised the urgent need to establish rooftop gardens in Dhaka to combat rising heatwaves driven by climate change. They stressed that alongside creating more green spaces (vegetation) and blue spaces (water bodies) in open areas, rooftop gardens are essential for mitigating urban heat effects.
The study, titled "Mitigation Strategies for the Urban Microclimate of Dhaka Megacity to Reduce Adverse Climatic Change Impact," was led by Ashraf Dewan of the School of Earth and Planetary Sciences at Curtin University. Co-researchers included Ruhul Salim of Curtin University, Towhida Rashid of the University of Dhaka’s Department of Meteorology, and Mahfuz Kabir of the Bangladesh Institute of International and Strategic Studies.
The research concluded that rooftop plants significantly limit heat penetration into buildings, thus reducing energy consumption and improving living conditions. Measurements taken at heights of one, two, and three meters above rooftops across different seasons showed notable temperature differences. In winter, the surface temperature at one meter above a rooftop garden was 3.45°C lower than that of a bare roof. Temperature variations at two and three meters depended on the time of day, with greater cooling effects observed in the morning and evening at higher elevations.
'Entertainment is not an alternative to safety'
Urban planners and Professor Adil Muhammad Khan from the Department of Urban and Regional Planning at Jahangirnagar University, argue that constructing rooftop restaurants on multi-storied buildings solely for entertainment, without addressing safety concerns, is not a sound decision. He told Prothom Alo, “allowing open flames on the rooftops of multi-storied buildings should be strictly prohibited. Moreover, the construction of structures that alter the natural characteristics of rooftops is introducing new risks in a densely populated city like Dhaka.” In this context, Adil Muhammad Khan emphasised the need for a clear government policy on rooftop restaurants.