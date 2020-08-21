New global campaign for ocean protection

IANS

The UN Environment Programme (UNEP) and The Ocean Agency, in collaboration with creativity partner Adobe, on Friday launched the Ocean League, a new campaign that showcases the power of creativity in driving positive change for ocean protection and climate action.

The ocean is facing a perfect storm of pollution, overfishing, and climate change, and these threats have pushed ecosystems such as coral reefs to the tipping point of collapse.

Coral reefs alone support 25 per cent of all ocean life and over half a billion people with food and income.

At this critical moment in time, the campaign invites individuals, leaders, organisations and brands to join the #OceanLeague and the Glowing Gone campaign, a global movement supporting greater ocean protection.