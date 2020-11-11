Newly discovered primate in Myanmar ‘already facing extinction’

In a rare find, scientists have identified a new species of primate, a lithe tree-dweller living in the forests of central Myanmar with a mask-like face framed by a shock of unruly grey hair.

The Popa langur—named for an extinct volcano home to its largest population, some 100 individuals—has been around for at least a million years, according to a study detailing the find, published Wednesday in Zoological Research.

But with only 200 to 250 left in the wild today, experts will recommend that the leaf-eating species be classified as “critically endangered”.

“Just described, the Popa langur is already facing extinction,” said senior author Frank Momberg, a researcher at Flora & Fauna International (FFI), in Yangon.