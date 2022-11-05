Kenya drought kills more than 200 elephants

More than 200 elephants and hundreds of zebras and gnus have died in Kenya's worst drought in four decades, the country's tourism minister said on Friday.

The crisis has affected nearly half of Kenya's regions and at least four million out of its 50 million people.

"The drought has caused mortality of wildlife, mostly herbivore species," Tourism Minister Peninah Malonza told a press conference in Nairobi on Friday, adding that 14 species had been identified as badly hit.