Kenya drought kills more than 200 elephants

"The mortalities have arisen because of depletion of food resources as well as water shortages."
Between February and October, officials recorded the death of 205 elephants, 512 gnus, 381 zebras, 12 giraffes and 51 buffalo, she said.
"Elephants in (the) Amboseli and Laikipia-Samburu regions are worst affected by the drought, as the ecosystems (there) have recorded more than 70 elephant deaths," Malonza said.
The authorities are dropping off hay for the animals, she said.
Last year the country had 36,000 elephants, according to tourism ministry estimates.
Four consecutive rainy seasons have failed in Kenya, Somalia and Ethiopia and millions across the Horn of Africa have been driven into extreme hunger. More than 1.5 million cattle have died in Kenya alone.