Nilgai gets companion at safari park

The lone female nilgai in Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Safari Park in Sreepur of Gazipur has got a companion as the authorities released a male nilgai at the park on Wednesday.
The male nilgai was brought from Ramsagar National Park, Dinajpur in a special box.
Speaking to Prothom Alo on Wednesday evening, acting in charge and assistant forest conservator Tabibur Rahman said the male nilgai was brought at the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Safari Park with highest security.
Former chief forest conservator Shafiul Azam took the initiative to bring the male nilgai here but it was delayed due to the onset of novel coronavirus, he added.
Tabibur Rahman further said the female nilgai was rescued from Shibganj, Chapainawabganj in February. Later that was sent at the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Safari Park. It was alone at the park for a long time. That’s why the former chief forest conservator took the initiative to complete the couple.
The male nilgai that was released at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Safari Park was rescued from Sapahar, Naogaon in January and kept at the mini zoo at Ramsagar National Park, Dinajpur.