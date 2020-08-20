Nilgai gets companion at safari park

The lone female nilgai in Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Safari Park in Sreepur of Gazipur has got a companion as the authorities released a male nilgai at the park on Wednesday.

The male nilgai was brought from Ramsagar National Park, Dinajpur in a special box.

Speaking to Prothom Alo on Wednesday evening, acting in charge and assistant forest conservator Tabibur Rahman said the male nilgai was brought at the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Safari Park with highest security.