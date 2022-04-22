Nor’wester sweeps over Dhaka

The weather forecast of the meteorological department says there could be one or two more nor’westers blowing over the capital from afternoon till night. Along with that, the rain may continue till night. According to the meteorological department’s estimation, there have been 33 millimeter rainfall in the capital between 3:00pm to 3.45pm. And, the highest wind speed was recorded at 83 kilometres per hour precisely at 3.18pm.
Shahinul Islam, a meteorologist at Bangladesh Meteorological Department said to Prothom Alo, there are possibilities of storms and rains continuing till night. There are possibilities of thunderstorms and hailstorms as well. Storms may also happen in other districts alongside the capital.
Meteorologists said, from 5:00pm to 7:00pm and from 9:00pm to 11:pm, two more nor’westers could blow over the capital. During the period, there could be rains along with gusty winds. There are possibilities of storms in the north-eastern regions of the country as well.
In this regard, Mostofa Kamal, weather and climate related researcher at Saskatchewan University in Canada said to Prothom Alo, from analysing the international meteorological models and seeing the photographs taken by land satellites, it seems that two more nor’westers could be hitting Dhaka from afternoon to night. It appears that the nor’wester will be moving towards Cumilla from Dhaka. There are possibilities of extensive nor’westers this summer.
Meanwhile, different areas in the capital became waterlogged following the short-time rainfall. As it was the weekend, many went out for Eid shopping while many others were preparing to go out. The rain created problems for them.