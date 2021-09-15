Environment

Now dead dolphin recovered in Teesta river

A group of fishermen recovered a dead dolphin that was floating in Teesta river in Tepa Madhupur union of Kawnia upazila in Rangpur district on Tuesday, reports BSS.

While fishing in the Char Gonai area of the river, local fishermen Zahurul, Karimuddin and Dulu found the dead dolphin floating in the river at around 6:00am.

They brought the dolphin up from the water and informed Kawnia police station and Kawnia Upazila Fisheries Officer.

Kawnia upazila assistant fisheries officer Mahbubul Alam, sub-inspector at Kawnia police station Masudur Rahman and Tepa Madhupur union chairman Shafikul Islam Shafi went to the spot around 11:00am.

As the Dolphin was dead and spreading bad odour, they buried it in the ground.

Azizar Rahman, a local who came to see the dolphin, said, “I came running after getting the news like many other people of adjoining villages. It would have been better if the dolphin had not died.”

Before the recovery of the dead Dolphin in Teesta, at least seven carcasses of Dolphin were recovered from different rivers and adjacent canals in the country since 8 May 2020.

