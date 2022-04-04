Now 114 tigers in Sundarbans: Minister

According to a survey of 2018, currently there are 114 tigers in the Sundarbans.

Environment, forest and climate change minister Shahab Uddin disclosed this in reply to ruling party MP Didarul Alam’s question in parliament on Monday.

The question was raised at the beginning of the session, presided over by jatiya sangsad speaker Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury.

Using camera trapping method, 106 tigers were found in the Sundarbans in 2015.

Besides, there are 100 to 150 thousand deer, 165 to 200 crocodiles and 40 to 50 thousand monkeys in the Sundarbans.