NRCC says Bangladesh has now 770 rivers 'out of 1178 in the past'

There are over 770 rivers in the country. This figure was determined by the National River Conservation Commission, with assistance from the local administration.

Chairman of the commission, Muzibur Rahman Howlader, speaking at an online seminar on the occasion of World Rivers Day on Sunday, presented these figures. He instructed the field level officials to ensure that the land of the river Brahmaputra, leased to a solar power project, was vacated within a week.

The chairman and members of the commission present at the seminar placed emphasis on applying the law to protect the rivers. They said that the constitution and the several verdicts of the Supreme Court had given government officials legal authority in this regard.