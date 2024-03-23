Projects that destroyed three forests

Nere Dalbat (76) cannot recognise the Madhupur forest anymore. This former school teacher of the Mandi community was born in Gaira village of Madhupur forest in Tangail. This forest is the residence of Bangladesh’s unique matrilineal community Mandi or Garo.

Hundreds of species of anonymous trees along with magnanimous sal and banyan trees that Nere Dalbat had seen in this forest in his childhood have vanished now. There’s a ‘planted forest’ of acacia trees on a huge area now. And there are invasive species of rubber trees.

Meanwhile, miles after miles of forest have been cleared to be replaced by banana and pineapple plantations. But the forest Nere Dalbat had seen in his childhood is still etched in his memory.

Nere Dalbat said, “There were such spots in the forest where the sun did not shine. I have seen jhum plantation in the forest as a child. There were even peacocks there. In fact, we used to source our food from the forest.” Nere talked about different types of potatoes including ‘thaja’ and ‘aampeng’. Those cannot even be found anymore.