Govt declares Savar upazila as ‘degraded air shed’
Under Rule 5 of the Air Pollution (Control) Rules, 2022, the government has declared the entire Savar upazila under Dhaka district as a ‘degraded air shed.’
The declaration was issued through a circular signed on 17 August by Md Kamruzzaman, Director General of the Department of Environment (DoE).
According to the notification, from September 2025 onwards, all types of brick kilns in Savar — except Tunnel Kilns and Hybrid Hoffman Kilns — will be prohibited from operating, including brick burning and production activities.
In addition, open burning of solid waste, issuance of location and environmental clearance for newly established industries with potential to cause air pollution, and other activities outlined in the action plan have also been banned.
Data from the DoE’s continuous air monitoring stations show that the annual average concentration of ambient air pollutants in Savar is almost three times higher than the national standard, posing severe health risks to the population.
During the dry season, for nearly five months, prevailing winds from the northwest and northeast carry pollution from Savar into Dhaka, further aggravating air quality and creating grave health hazards for the city’s densely populated residents.
The government expects that this declaration will play a vital role in curbing air pollution in both Savar and Dhaka, thereby protecting public health.