Govt declares Savar upazila as ‘degraded air shed’

Under Rule 5 of the Air Pollution (Control) Rules, 2022, the government has declared the entire Savar upazila under Dhaka district as a ‘degraded air shed.’

The declaration was issued through a circular signed on 17 August by Md Kamruzzaman, Director General of the Department of Environment (DoE).

According to the notification, from September 2025 onwards, all types of brick kilns in Savar — except Tunnel Kilns and Hybrid Hoffman Kilns — will be prohibited from operating, including brick burning and production activities.