10,000 evacuated as France battles raging wildfires, Macron requests EU support
A fast-moving wildfire has forced more than 10,000 people from homes and campsites near France's Atlantic coast, as extreme heat and deepening drought fuelled fires across Europe and scientists warned that climate change was worsening the continent's water shortages.
France has requested assistance from the European Union to help it deal with a major wildfire near the country's Atlantic coast, said President Emmanuel Macron on Friday.
"The situation remains extremely tense with the fires hitting our country, particularly in Gironde…France has requested the activation of the European Union's civil protection mechanism," wrote Macron on X.
Across Europe, three heatwaves in succession this season have intensified drought, strained water supplies and left vegetation tinder-dry, helping wildfires scorch more land already this year than the annual average of the past two decades on the world's fastest-warming continent. The heat has also been blamed for thousands of deaths.
More than 10,000 people were evacuated overnight in southwestern France as a rapidly spreading wildfire ripped through at least 2,400 hectares of land west of the city of Bordeaux, officials said on Thursday.