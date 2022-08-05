Warmer oceans lead to release of methane from Seabeds

Warmer oceans can lead to large amounts of methane being released from the seabeds which may amplify climate warming. A new study develops a method for increasing emissions of methane from seabeds.

Vast reservoirs of the potent greenhouse gas methane are stored beneath the sea in a solid ice-like combination with water. This solid is known as methane hydrate.

For over three decades, various concerns have been raised that warming the seafloor may cause this methane to be rapidly released, perhaps even reaching the atmosphere where it would cause further climate warming. Happily, this methane hydrate is mostly located beneath the seafloor and under hundreds of meters of seawater.