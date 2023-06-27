Which is longer, Amazon or Nile? New quest aims to settle old debate

What's the longest river in the world, the Nile or the Amazon? The question has fueled a heated debate for years. Now, an expedition into the South American jungle aims to settle it for good.

Using boats run on solar energy and pedal power, an international team of explorers plans to set off in April 2024 to the source of the Amazon in the Peruvian Andes, then travel nearly 7,000 kilometers (4,350 miles) across Colombia and Brazil, to the massive river's mouth on the Atlantic.

"The main objective is to map the river and document the biodiversity" of the surrounding ecosystems, the project's coordinator, Brazilian explorer Yuri Sanada, told AFP.