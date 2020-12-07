Over 60,000 koalas impacted by devastating Australia bushfires

More than 60,000 koalas among three billion animals were impacted during Australia’s devastating 2019-20 ‘Black Summer’ bushfires, a report released on Monday revealed.

The report from the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) found nearly three billion native animals including, mammals, birds, reptiles and frogs, were in the path of the devastating flames, reports 9 News.

The report, ‘Impacts of the unprecedented 2019-2020 bushfires on Australian animals’ found about 143 million mammals, 2.46 billion reptiles, 181 million birds, and 51 million frogs lived in the areas hit by the fires.

In total, more than 15,000 fires occurred across all states and resulted in a combined impact area of up to 19 million hectares.