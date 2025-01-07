Pace of German emissions cuts slows in 2024: study

German greenhouse gas emissions fell again in 2024 but at a slower rate, due to lagging green investment by industry and households, according to a study published Tuesday.

Emissions in Europe’s biggest economy fell three per cent in 2024, a “marked slowdown” from a 10-percent drop in 2023, according to the Agora Energiewende think tank.

Germany reflects a trend across the EU, where a 3.8-percent drop is expected in 2024, after eight per cent in 2023.

However, the study says that the 2024 emissions total of 656 million tonnes does represent a “historic low” and the year’s 18 million-tonne drop is larger than the emissions target enshrined in domestic law.

Emissions are down 48 per cent from 1990 levels, nearing the EU target of a 55-percent cut by 2030.

But progress continues to lag in sectors such as transport, construction and building use, while industrial emissions actually saw a slight rise of two per cent despite Germany’s general economic stagnation.