Overnight rainfall in Dhaka, met office indicates possible cloudy conditions
The meteorological department (BMD) issued a warning at around 8:00 pm yesterday, Wednesday, stating that kalboishaki (nor’westers) and rainfall would occur in various parts of the country within the following 12 hours. Rain began in the capital after 10:00 pm.
At around 8:30 am today, Thursday, at the time of filing of this report, brief sunshine appeared before fading again.
The BMD has indicated that another cloud mass remains near the capital, and the sky may become overcast again, with further rainfall possible.
The sudden rain caused difficulties for office-goers in the morning, with many leaving home carrying umbrellas.
Traffic congestion on the roads also increased slightly. School and college students likewise faced inconvenience due to the rain.
According to the meteorological office, 12 millimetres of rainfall were recorded in the capital between yesterday, Wednesday, evening and 6:00 am today, Thursday.
However, the amount of rainfall between 6:00 am and 8:00 am has not yet been determined.
Meteorologist Muhammad Abul Kalam Mallik told Prothom Alo this morning, “Not only in the capital, but rainfall has occurred across nearly the entire country. Since morning, rain has been falling in the Khulna, Barishal, Chattogram, and Sylhet divisions. These regions may experience rain at various times throughout the day, and there is also a possibility of hailstorms.”
In the past 12 hours, rainfall measurements included 46 millimetres in Chuadanga, 27 millimetres in Jashore, 31 millimetres in Dimla of Nilphamari and 26 millimetres in Gopalganj.
Meteorologist Md Omar Faruk said today, Thursday, “There is a cloud cell near the capital. After 12:00 noon, the sky may become cloudy again. Various areas of the capital may experience partly cloudy conditions.”