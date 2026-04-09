Overnight rainfall in Dhaka, met office indicates possible cloudy conditions

The meteorological department (BMD) issued a warning at around 8:00 pm yesterday, Wednesday, stating that kalboishaki (nor’westers) and rainfall would occur in various parts of the country within the following 12 hours. Rain began in the capital after 10:00 pm.

At around 8:30 am today, Thursday, at the time of filing of this report, brief sunshine appeared before fading again.

The BMD has indicated that another cloud mass remains near the capital, and the sky may become overcast again, with further rainfall possible.