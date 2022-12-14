Endangered African tortoises make trek home from Monaco

After a gruelling trip by air and road, several dozen endangered African tortoises groggily poked their heads out of their shells to take a look at their ancestral homeland.

Forty-six tortoises born and raised in captivity in Monaco have been brought to Senegal as a first step to returning to the wild.

They are African spurred tortoises -- a species that inhabits the southern rim of the Sahara.

Known by the Latin name of Centrochelys sulcata, they are the world's third-largest tortoise species.