Dhaka air again world’s most polluted this morning

The air quality of Bangladesh’s capital Dhaka continued to be in the ‘very unhealthy’ zone this morning.

With an air quality index (AQI) score of 291 at 8:45 am on Tuesday (31 January, 2023), Dhaka ranked first in the list of cities with the worst air.

Pakistan’s Karachi and Myanmar’s Yangon occupied the second and third spots in the list, with AQI scores of 191 and 189, respectively.