150 Algeria bathers fall sick after sea polluted: Media

Seddas said that around 50 people had since left hospital, and that polluted seawaters may have made them ill. Suspicions centred on a ship carrying livestock that had arrived recently at Tenes port, he added.
The website Ennahar Online named the ship as the Tanzanian-flagged Barhom II, and said it had arrived from the southern French port of Sete.
Twenty-eight divers and seven civil defence workers who were sent to investigate were also reported to have become unwell.
An official statement said an environment ministry team had taken air and water samples from the port at Tenes, beaches and other locations.