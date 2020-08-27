17 dead dolphins wash up on Mauritius beach near oil spill site

The dead dolphins have been taken to the Albion Fisheries Research Centre for an autopsy, Appadu said. Results are expected on Wednesday night.

A spokeswoman for local Mauritian environmental group Eco-Sud called for the autopsy results to be released publicly and said the group wanted to be present during the autopsy "to better understand why the dolphins died," but was still waiting for a response from authorities.

The spill came from the Japanese-owned MV Wakashio, which ran aground on 25 July and began to spill oil about a week later. The ship was scuttled Monday.