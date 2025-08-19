Progress in recovering forest land, but pollution, polythene use not halted

Although action plans have been drawn up to tackle river and air pollution, comprehensive control over environmental degradation remains a challenge.

The caretaker government, in its one year, however, has achieved some success in recovering forest land. Since 5 August last year, the Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change has cancelled allocations made for development projects and brought nearly 10,000 acres of forest land back under state protection.

During the same period, attempts were made to curb the use of polythene, though these efforts have so far failed—drawing criticism.

In Cox’s Bazar, recovery of forestland has offered some respite, but according to the Forest Department’s records, 19 elephants, an already critically endangered species, have died over the past year.

A dedicated elephant conservation project has now been launched. The ministry also pledged to free at least one river from encroachment and pollution, a promise that is yet to be fulfilled.