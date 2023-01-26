Dhaka air remains ‘hazardous’

Dhaka’s air quality continued to be in the ‘hazardous’ zone this morning, posing serious health risks to residents of the densely populated capital of Bangladesh, UNB reports.

With an air quality index (AQI) score of 372 at 8:50 am on Thursday (January 26, 2023), Dhaka ranked first in the list of cities with the worst air.

An AQI between 151 and 200 is said to be ‘unhealthy’ while 201 and 300 is considered ‘very unhealthy’, and 301 to 400 is considered ‘hazardous’.