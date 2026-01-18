Severe pollution in 3 areas of Dhaka, what to do for protection
Dhaka’s air pollution has reached an alarming level. Until yesterday, Saturday, Dhaka had been the most polluted city in the world for three consecutive days.
This morning, Sunday, the first working day of the week, Dhaka ranks third among 126 cities worldwide. The air quality index (AQI) stands at 279, which is classified as “very unhealthy”.
However, conditions in three areas of the city are described as “hazardous”, the highest level of air pollution.
This situation has been highlighted by the Switzerland-based organisation IQAir, which regularly monitors and reports on air pollution levels.
Its live air quality index provides real-time information and warnings about how clean or polluted the air is in a particular city. Based on today’s conditions, IQAir has also issued several recommendations to help people protect themselves.
Today, Delhi in India and Lahore in Pakistan occupy the first and second positions, with AQI scores of 630 and 547 respectively.
There are no signs of improvement in Dhaka’s air quality; rather, the situation is worsening day by day.
Throughout last December, and on almost every day of the current January, Dhaka has featured among the world’s most polluted cities.
An air quality level above 200 is considered “very unhealthy”, while a level of 300 or more is classified as “hazardous”.
Air pollution is increasing across the country. In some cases, areas outside Dhaka are now experiencing higher pollution levels than the capital.
Most air pollution control activities are centred on Dhaka, yet these initiatives have produced little noticeable impact.
Severe pollution in three areas of the city
This morning, air quality in three areas of Dhaka has reached hazardous levels. These areas are ASL Systems Limited in Nikunja (449), Dhanmondi (362) and South Pallabi (346).
In addition, very unhealthy air quality has been recorded in Eastern Housing (299), Bay’s Edgewater (278), Becharam Dewri (272), Grace International School (235) and Goran (221).
Various projects have been undertaken at different times to address air pollution in the country.
Even now, new initiatives and discussions continue to be heard; however, the air pollution situation continues to deteriorate.
What city residents should do for protection
According to IQAir’s advice, given today Sunday’s air quality in Dhaka, it is essential to wear a mask when going outdoors. People are advised not to exercise outside and to keep windows closed as much as possible indoors.