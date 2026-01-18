Severe pollution in 3 areas of Dhaka, what to do for protection

Dhaka’s air pollution has reached an alarming level. Until yesterday, Saturday, Dhaka had been the most polluted city in the world for three consecutive days.

This morning, Sunday, the first working day of the week, Dhaka ranks third among 126 cities worldwide. The air quality index (AQI) stands at 279, which is classified as “very unhealthy”.

However, conditions in three areas of the city are described as “hazardous”, the highest level of air pollution.

This situation has been highlighted by the Switzerland-based organisation IQAir, which regularly monitors and reports on air pollution levels.

Its live air quality index provides real-time information and warnings about how clean or polluted the air is in a particular city. Based on today’s conditions, IQAir has also issued several recommendations to help people protect themselves.