Dhaka air fourth most polluted in the world this morning

Dhaka’s air quality remains in the ‘unhealthy’ zone this morning. With an air quality index (AQI) score of 192 at 9:20 am, the capital of Bangladesh ranked fourth in the list of world cities with the worst air quality.

An AQI between 151 and 200 is said to be ‘unhealthy’ while 201 and 300 is considered ‘very unhealthy’, and 301 to 400 is considered ‘hazardous’, posing serious health risks to residents.