Amazon pollution: the stain on Ecuador's oil boom

Lago Agrio is where it began in February 1967: Ecuador's first oil well drilled by the US Texaco-Gulf consortium to ring in an era of black gold for the Ecuadoran Amazon.

"On that day, ministers and officials bathed in oil. Then they threw it in the river... a good start," Donald Moncayo, coordinator of the Union of People Affected by Chevron-Texaco (Udapt), told AFP, ironically.

Fifty-six years later, the oil continues to flow, some 500,000 barrels per day that President Guillermo Lasso has vowed to double.

Oil is the South American country's top export -- generating some $13 billion per year.