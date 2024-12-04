Vietnam pushes electric motorbikes as pollution becomes ‘unbearable’

Low running costs and cheap prices are pulling in students, who account for 80 percent of electric two-wheeler users in Vietnam, transport analyst Truong Thi My Thanh said.

But for older drivers, it is harder to give up what they know.

Fruit vendor Tran Thi Hoa, 43, has been driving a petrol motorbike for more than two decades and has no intention of switching.

“The gasoline motorbike is so convenient. It takes me just a few minutes to fuel up,” she said.

“I know e-bikes are good for the environment and can help me save on petrol, but I am too used to what I have,” Hoa told AFP from behind her facemask.

Although most electric two-wheelers can easily be charged at home, fears over battery safety cause many to instead use one of the 150,000 EV power points installed by Nasdaq-listed VinFast across the country.

After a fire last year in Hanoi that killed 56 people, several apartment buildings temporarily restricted EV charging—before police later ruled out battery charging as a possible cause.

But some remain fearful, while others living in crowded apartment shares have no space to power up.

Trung, whose VinFast scooter has a 200-kilometre (124-mile) range, spends up to three hours a day drinking tea and scrolling on his phone while he waits for his battery to charge—time he could be picking up fares.

But home-grown start-up Selex, which makes e-bikes and battery packs, has pioneered a quick-fix—stations where riders can instantly swap a depleted battery for a new one.