Beijing issues alert for heavy air pollution

Beijing has issued a yellow alert for heavy air pollution that took effect from Sunday, local authorities said.

A series of measures will be taken from Sunday, including the suspension of a number of outdoor construction operations, and halting or restricting production by manufacturing companies, according to the municipal air pollution emergency response office.

The air quality of the Chinese capital, which was once one of the most polluted cities on the planet, is expected to gradually improve on Tuesday, reports Xinhua news agency.