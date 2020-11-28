China to end all waste imports on 1 Jan

China will ban all waste imports from 1 January 2021, state media reported Friday, marking the culmination of a three-year phase-out of accepting overseas junk.

Since the 1980s the country has imported solid waste, which local companies would clean, crush and transform into raw materials for industrialists.

For years it has been the world’s largest importer of rubbish, often leading to pollution when the materials cannot be recycled or disposed of properly.

Hoping to no longer be the world’s rubbish bin, the government started to close China’s doors to foreign waste in January 2018, causing backlogs of garbage in the exporting countries.