Dhaka dominates list of polluted world cities

The densely populated capital of Bangladesh continues to dominate the list of cities with the worst air quality in the world, UNB reports.

On Wednesday, Dhaka was ranked the world’s second-most polluted city, as its air quality index (AQI) was recorded at 159 at 9.10am.

India’s Delhi and Saudi Arabia’s Riyadh occupied the first and the third spots, with AQI scores of 218 and 149, respectively, in the list.

An AQI between 151and 200 is considered ‘unhealthy’ for everyone and members of sensitive groups may experience more serious health effects.