Dhaka’s air quality now ‘moderate’

Dhaka’s air quality continued to be in the ‘moderate’ zone on Monday following seasonal rains in different parts of the country.

With an air quality index (AQI) score of 76 at 9:00am, the city ranked 19th in the list of world cities with the worst air quality.

When the AQI remains between 51 and 100, the air quality is acceptable. However, there may be a risk for some people, particularly those who are unusually sensitive to air pollution.