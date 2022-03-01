Dhaka’s air quality remains ‘unhealthy’

Dhaka’s air quality continues to be ‘unhealthy’, but the densely populated capital of Bangladesh is no longer the world’s most polluted city, UNB reports.

With an air quality index (AQI) reading at 196 at 8.57am, the capital has slipped to the third position in the latest list of world cities with the worst air quality.

Myanmar’s Yangon and Pakistan’s Lahore occupied the first and third spots, with AQI scores of 210 and 179, respectively.