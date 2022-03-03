Dhaka’s air quality still ‘unhealthy’

Dhaka’s air quality continues to be ‘unhealthy’ as the capital has slipped to the third position in the latest list of world cities with the worst air quality, UNB reports.

The air quality index (AQI) reading has been estimated at 186 at 9.26 am on Thursday.

Myanmar’s Yangon and Poland’s Wroclaw occupied the first and second spots, with AQI scores of 195 and 189, respectively.