Dhaka’s air quality turns ‘unhealthy’ again

After a marked improvement in the past few days, Dhaka’s air quality slipped back to the ‘unhealthy for sensitive groups’ zone on Tuesday, UNB reports.

With an air quality index (AQI) of 121, recorded at 9:00am, the metropolis ranked eighth in the list of world cities with the worst air quality.

The UAE’s Dubai, Indonesia’s Jakarta and Chile’s Santiago occupied the first three spots in the list, with AQI scores of 186, 158 and 156, respectively.

An AQI between 101 and 200 is considered ‘unhealthy’, particularly for sensitive groups.