Dhaka’s air remains ‘unhealthy’

Though Dhaka is no longer the world’s most polluted city, its air quality continues to be ‘unhealthy’, reports UNB.

With an air quality index (AQI) score of 112 at 9.01am on Thursday, the metropolis ranked sixth in the list of world cities with the worst air quality.

Indonesia’s Jakarta, Chile’s Santigao and Pakistan’s Karachi occupied the first three spots, with AQI scores of 171, 154 and 151, respectively.