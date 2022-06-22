Dhaka’s air still remains ‘unhealthy’

Though Dhaka is no longer the world’s most polluted city, its air quality continues to be ‘unhealthy’.

With an air quality index (AQI) score of 119 at 9.15am on Wednesday, the metropolis ranked seventh in the list of world cities with the worst air quality.

Indonesia’s Jakarta, Pakistan’s Lahore and the UAE’s Dubai occupied the first three spots, with AQI scores of 171, 163 and 155, respectively.