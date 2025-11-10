Dhaka breaks Sunday's air pollution record, one area declared ‘hazardous’

The Dhaka city experienced its highest level of air pollution this season yesterday, Sunday morning.

In this regard, pollution expert and Professor of Chemistry at the University of Dhaka, Abdus Salam, told Prothom Alo, “It can be said with certainty that new records will be set in the coming days. The reason is simple, we have done almost nothing to curb pollution; apart from talking, no effective measures have been taken.”

Within less than 24 hours, his words proved true. Yesterday, Sunday morning, on the first working day of the week, Dhaka ranked fourth among 127 cities worldwide in terms of air pollution.

However, this Monday morning, at around 8:30 am, Dhaka’s AQI rose to 261, surpassing Sunday’s record.

At that time, Dhaka ranked third among 126 cities globally. Since the start of this dry season, air quality had not deteriorated to such an extent.

Around 8:15 am yesterday, Sunday Dhaka’s average Air Quality Index (AQI) on IQAir was 209, a level considered very unhealthy.