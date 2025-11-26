Air pollution: Not Dhaka but another city to reach the pollution level of New Delhi

For nearly a month, major cities such as New Delhi in India and Karachi or Lahore in Pakistan have consistently ranked among the most polluted cities in the world.

Recently, air pollution in New Delhi reached such an extreme level that the authorities there even attempted to induce artificial rainfall. This morning, Wednesday, New Delhi once again topped the list of 127 cities worldwide in terms of air pollution.

However, the air quality of one city in Bangladesh has nearly reached that of New Delhi. That city is Khulna. Notably, the level of pollution in Khulna today, Wednesday is higher than that of the capital, Dhaka.