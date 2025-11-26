Air pollution: Not Dhaka but another city to reach the pollution level of New Delhi
For nearly a month, major cities such as New Delhi in India and Karachi or Lahore in Pakistan have consistently ranked among the most polluted cities in the world.
Recently, air pollution in New Delhi reached such an extreme level that the authorities there even attempted to induce artificial rainfall. This morning, Wednesday, New Delhi once again topped the list of 127 cities worldwide in terms of air pollution.
However, the air quality of one city in Bangladesh has nearly reached that of New Delhi. That city is Khulna. Notably, the level of pollution in Khulna today, Wednesday is higher than that of the capital, Dhaka.
At around 8:15 am today, Wednesday, Dhaka’s Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 231. An AQI above 200 is considered highly unhealthy and above 300 is deemed hazardous.
New Delhi, which ranked first among global cities today, Wednesday, recorded an AQI of 284. Khulna’s air quality, however, was close behind at 277.
This information on air pollution levels has been provided by IQAir, a Switzerland-based organisation that regularly reports on global air quality. The live or real-time index they compile informs people about how clean or polluted the air of a particular city is and issues necessary alerts.
Professor Abdus Salam of the department of chemistry at the University of Dhaka and an air pollution specialist, told Prothom Alo that the severe air quality situation in Khulna is likely due to certain local factors.
The causes may include excessive burning of biomass in the area. Biomass burning, such as burning straw and other organic matter, as well as widespread dust, can significantly contribute to pollution. Additionally, favourable meteorological conditions for trapping pollutants may also be responsible.
Professor Abdus Salam added, “Air pollution has spread across the entire country. This situation has laid that reality before us. In fact, it highlights this every day, but we do not pay attention.”
Seven most polluted locations in Dhaka today
The seven locations in Dhaka where air quality was highly unhealthy today are: Eastern Housing (256), South Pallabi (254), Bays Edgewater (234), Kalyanpur (229), Becharam Deuri (226), Grace International School (213), Goran (202).
For more than a week, Dhaka has consistently ranked among the world’s most polluted cities. The city’s air quality has been highly unhealthy almost every day.
Air pollution is equally harmful to everyone. The main contributor to Dhaka’s pollution is fine particulate matter (PM2.5) floating in the air.
Sources include dust, emissions from vehicles and factories, smoke from burning waste and other pollutants. When inhaled, these particles enter the lungs and may cause breathing difficulties, asthma and various other serious illnesses.
IQAir’s advisory on air pollution includes several precautions for city residents. Among them are: wearing masks when going outdoors, minimising outdoor exercise and keeping windows closed at home.