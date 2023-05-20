Dhaka’s air quality ‘unhealthy’ this morning

India’s Delhi, Pakistan’s Lahore and China’s Beijing occupied the first three spots in the list, with AQI scores of 203, 168 and 163, respectively.

An AQI score between 101 and 150 is considered 'unhealthy', AQI score between 201 and 300 is said to be 'very unhealthy', while a reading of 301+ is considered 'hazardous', posing serious health risks to residents.