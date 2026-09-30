One third of world population exposed to harmful air pollution

Heatwaves and wildfires combined with human-caused emissions this year combined to expose one third of the world's population to extremely high levels of ozone pollution, a European Union report said on Wednesday.

In a new analysis covering the first eight months of 2026, the European Union's Copernicus Climate Atmosphere Monitoring Service (CAMS) highlighted the close relationship between climate change and air pollution.

When heat and sunlight react with airborne emissions from wildfires, vehicles and industry, they create ground-level ozone pollution, which can damage lung tissue, cause breathing problems, trigger asthma attacks and lead to other health issues.