Air pollution: Dhaka city ranks second globally, what to do for protection

During the monsoon season, Dhaka’s air quality is generally better, largely due to rainfall. This year, air quality also remained relatively stable throughout the monsoon. However, with the reduction in rainfall, pollution levels are once again rising in Dhaka.

On Saturday, Dhaka experienced approximately 4 millimetres of rain, yet air quality did not improve. At 8:30am on Sunday, the city’s average the city’s average Air Quality Index (AQI), as measured by IQAir, stood at 168, a level considered unhealthy for human health.

Currently, Lahore in Pakistan ranks first in global air pollution with a score of 184, followed by Dhaka in second place.