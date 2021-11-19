‘It’s killing us’: Delhi’s smog-choked roads take their toll

“My eyes sting... My lungs are affected, which creates breathing problems. Mucus builds up and collects in my chest.”

Delhi is consistently ranked the world’s worst capital for air quality and on its most polluted days the smog can cut visibility on the roads to barely 50 metres.

Levels of PM2.5 pollutants—the microparticles most harmful to human health, which can enter the bloodstream through the lungs—last week reached more than 30 times the maximum daily limit recommended by the World Health Organization.

“I feel so sorry looking at children and their health,” said Lal. “They are already getting sick.”

Lal’s business suffers and he sometimes drives around the streets for an entire day without finding passengers, who prefer paying extra to sit through their commutes inside a cab.

For those without the luxury of escaping the choking air, the health impacts are severe.

AFP accompanied Lal to a doctor’s check-up where he was diagnosed with Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease, a progressive condition that gradually limits airflow to the body.

“If he doesn’t take the regular medication now, he will go into a state where the airways will go narrowing and narrowing, and progressively worsening,” said Vivek Nangia, Lal’s doctor.