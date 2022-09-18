Dhaka’s air quality turns ‘unhealthy’

Dhaka's air quality slipped into the 'unhealthy' zone on Sunday morning. With an air quality index (AQI) score of 165 at 9 am, the metropolis ranked second in the list of world cities with the worst air quality, reports UNB.

Vietnam’s Hanoi and Pakistan’s Lahore occupied the first and third spots in the list, with AQI scores of 172 and 156 respectively.

An AQI between 101 and 200 is considered 'unhealthy', particularly for sensitive groups.