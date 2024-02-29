Dhaka air world’s worst in morning

An AQI between 151 and 200 is considered “unhealthy” while 201-300 is “very unhealthy” and 301+ is considered “hazardous,” posing severe health risks to residents.

India’s Kolkata and Mumbai, Pakistan’s Lahore and Myanmar’s Yangon occupied the second, third, fourth and fifth spots on the list, with AQI scores of 225, 197, 191 and 173 respectively.

The AQI, an index for reporting daily air quality, informs people how clean or polluted the air of a certain city is and what associated health effects might be a concern for them.