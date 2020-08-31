Mauritius fishermen battle to save dozens dolphins near oil spill

So far veterinarians have examined only two of the dead dolphins, which bore signs of injury but no trace of hydrocarbons in their bodies, according to preliminary autopsy results. Autopsy results on all carcasses are expected on Monday, the official said.

Thousands of protesters peacefully demonstrated in the capital Port Louis on Saturday to demand an investigation into the oil spill and the death of the dolphins. Some called for the government to resign.

On Sunday morning Heenaye was out with seven other boats, making loud noise by hitting together metal bars in an attempt to drive the animals away from the coral reef towards the open sea.

"If they stay inside the lagoon they will die like the others...we are pushing them to go outside the lagoon, so they wont get in touch with the oil," he said.