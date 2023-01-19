Dhaka air fifth most polluted in the world this morning

The air quality in Bangladesh’s capital Dhaka is deemed ‘unhealthy’ this morning, UNB reports.

With an air quality index (AQI) score of 194 at 9:10 am on Thursday, Dhaka ranked fifth in the list of world cities with worst air quality.

India’s Delhi and Mumbai occupied the first and third places with AQI of 250 and 199 respectively. Kyrgyzstan’ Bishkek ranked second in the list with AQI of 209.