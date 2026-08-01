Dhaka's air quality remains 'moderate'

Dhaka's air quality remained moderate on Saturday morning, with an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 86.

The capital ranked 18th among the world's most polluted cities at 9:35 am, according to the AQI scale.

The Democratic Republic of Congo’s Kinshasa, Uganda’s Kampala, Indonesia’s Jakarta occupied the first three spots on the list with AQI scores of 188, 173 and 149, respectively.